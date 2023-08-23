McMaster responds to SC Supreme Court abortion ruling upholding abortion law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster is calling a South Carolina Supreme Court ruling on the state’s fetal heartbeat bill a victory for the sanctity of life.

The ruling, filed Wednesday morning, declared the state’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act constitutional and ended an injunction blocking the law’s enforcement.

That injunction was issued shortly after Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, the Greenville Women’s Clinic and two doctors filed a lawsuit against the state immediately after McMaster signed a new version of the act into law on May 25.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling marks a historic moment in our state’s history and is the culmination of years of hard work and determination by so many in our state to ensure that the sanctity of life is protected,” McMaster said. “With this victory, we protect the lives of countless unborn children and reaffirm South Carolina’s place as one of the most pro-life states in America.”

The state’s high court found the 2021 version of the bill unconstitutional back in January in a 3-2 vote. In response, the state’s General Assembly revised the 2021 law. The state’s newly-all-male Supreme Court heard arguments on the new lawsuit back in June.

“It is unmistakable that the legislature focused on the alleged defects in the 2021 Act,” Justice John Kittredge wrote. “The result was the passage of the 2023 Act.”

The new act “generally prohibits an abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, not at a specified period of weeks into the pregnancy,” Kittredge wrote.

The law provides limited exceptions allowing for an abortion in the event of a risk to the health of the mother, fatal fetal anomalies, rape, and incest.

“It is apparent the South Carolina General Assembly carefully crafted the 2023 Act in an effort to demonstrate that its policy decision was not arbitrary,” Kittredge wrote. “Specifically, the legislature explained it had placed weight on the fact that a woman could learn of her pregnancy within seven to fourteen days of conception and would have several weeks after that to make her decision and have an abortion if she so chose.”

Justice John Cannon Few wrote that he voted to strike down the 2021 act because the General Assembly said it recognized in that version a woman’s interest in making “an informed choice about whether to continue a pregnancy,” yet banned essentially all abortions “without the General Assembly having made any inquiry as to whether a substantial percentage of women even know they are pregnant” in time to make such a choice.

Kittredge said the General Assembly claimed it “took into consideration the interests of the pregnant woman and balanced them against the legitimate interest of the state to protect the life of the unborn.”

The new lawsuit, which asked the state’s Supreme Court to find the new version also to be unconstitutional, prompted a circuit court to place an injunction on the new bill, preventing it from being enforced until the court could rule.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

