WATCH LIVE: South Carolina to establish school safety center

GILBERT, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a ceremonial signing Wednesday morning of a bill to establish a school safety center.

The governor will be joined by Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Director Mark Keel, Department of Public Safety Director Robert Woods, and state and local law enforcement officers where he will unveil his school safety budget priorities.

He will then hold a ceremonial signing of H.3360, the bill that establishes the Center for School Safety and Targeted Violence.

Speakers are expected to explain the timeline for the center’s launch and the purpose it will serve.

The signing is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Old Gilbert Elementary School in Lexington County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

