Charleston County Schools offering all S.C. students free meals during Coronavirus closure

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than a dozen Charleston County schools are now operating as a drive-thru with “grab and go” style meals for all students in the state.
All 15 sites, listed below, are open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the school district is ready to hand out both breakfast and lunch through the closure. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all of the state’s schools to be closed through Tuesday, March 31.
“You got parents out here, like me, single grandparents, who are taking care of our little ones, trying to provide breakfast and lunch,” Diana Wynn said. “It’s so great. I feel really relieved."
The school district’s office of nutrition services has been working on these plans since last week in the case of a closure like this, the office’s executive director, Walter Campbell, said. It’s all being funded through grants.
“Any student can come here if they’re 18 or under. It could be a two or three-year-old with their parents. They can come here and get a meal," Campbell said. “You could be from another part of the district or state and come by and get a meal."
A plan to deliver some of these meals is also in the works. Campbell said he’s hoping that plan is finalized by Wednesday.
“It’s a good thing they’re doing, because if they weren’t doing it, nobody else would be doing it," Chicora Elementary Parent Eric Green said. “I give big props for everybody out here trying to help everybody with free food.”
The meal distribution sites are designated for drive-up or walk-up pick-up only. Cafeterias are not open. As for the meals, they may include perishable components and will be stored in temperature-controlled environments prior to distribution. Allergen information will be included with the meal components offered.
Caysen Johnson is a student at Mary Ford Elementary School, and he was excited to talk about what was for lunch.
“A ham and cheese kit, some chips, carrots, an apple, and ranch," Johnson said.
The following sites have been designated for meal distribution:
- Carolina Voyager Charter at 721 Wappoo Rd, Charleston, SC
- Charleston Charter for Math and Science at 1002 King St, Charleston, SC
- Charleston County School of the Arts at 5109 W Enterprise St B, North Charleston, SC
- Charleston Progressive Academy at 382 Meeting St, Charleston, SC
- Chicora Elementary School at 3100 Carner Ave, North Charleston, SC
- E.B. Ellington Elementary School at 5540 Old Jacksonboro Rd, Ravenel, SC
- Goodwin Elementary School at 5501 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
- Harborview Elementary School at 1576 Harbor View Rd, Charleston, SC
- Haut Gap Middle School at 1861 Bohicket Rd, Johns Island, SC
- Ladson Elementary School at 3321 Ladson Rd, Ladson, SC
- Laing Middle School 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mt Pleasant, SC
- Sanders Clyde Elementary School at 805 Morrison Dr, Charleston, SC
- St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School at 8900 US-17, McClellanville, SC
- Stall High School at 3625 Ashley Phosphate Rd, North Charleston, SC
- West Ashley Middle School at 1776 William Kennerty Dr, Charleston, SC
Berkeley, Beaufort, Colleton, Dorchester School District 2, Dorchester School District 4, and Georgetown County School Districts are all opening their own “grab and go” locations. Those can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.