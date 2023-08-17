SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man charged with murder after driver found shot on Johns Island

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left one man dead on Johns Island.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left one man dead on Johns Island.

Jeffrey McKinley, 51, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime, jail records state.

Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries near 710 Hughes Rd. on July 20, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. Deputies found a car that had gone off the road and hit a mailbox.

The driver, later identified as Kenneth Black, 57, of Charleston, was the only person in the vehicle and was transported to MUSC to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Officials said Black died as a result of his injuries on Aug. 1.

Detectives determined McKinley was in the car at the time of the shooting, an affidavit states. Footage from a nearby camera showed McKinley exiting the vehicle before it crashed.

McKinley was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motel is located at the 1700 block of Burning Tree Drive and closed permanently on March 1,...
Coroner: Body found at Lexington County Motel 6 appears to have been there for weeks
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Ticketmaster offering refunds after Jimmy Buffett cancels Charleston concert
Summerville Police have confirmed that the driver was not at the scene when officers arrived,...
Summerville neighbors in shock after hit-and-run on Brittondale Rd.
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
Forecasters are watching three areas of interest in the Atlantic Ocean.
FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watch three areas of interest in tropics

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left...
VIDEO: Man charged with murder after driver found shot on Johns Island
Charleston County School District Officials said they are hiring School Security Officers to...
VIDEO: Private security officers hired by district serve different role than SROs
Charleston County School District Officials said they are hiring School Security Officers to...
Private security officers hired by district serve different role than SROs
The College of Charleston is harnessing artificial intelligence technology, or AI, to serve...
College of Charleston to debut AI Chatbot for student services