Man charged with murder after driver found shot on Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left one man dead on Johns Island.

Jeffrey McKinley, 51, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime, jail records state.

Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries near 710 Hughes Rd. on July 20, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. Deputies found a car that had gone off the road and hit a mailbox.

The driver, later identified as Kenneth Black, 57, of Charleston, was the only person in the vehicle and was transported to MUSC to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Officials said Black died as a result of his injuries on Aug. 1.

Detectives determined McKinley was in the car at the time of the shooting, an affidavit states. Footage from a nearby camera showed McKinley exiting the vehicle before it crashed.

McKinley was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.